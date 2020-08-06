Florida sees five straight days of 1,000+ new coronavirus cases

As the Sunshine State continues to reopen, the number of new coronavirus cases sees a spike.

TAMPA, Fla. — Since reopening, Florida has seen a rise in coronavirus cases.

On Saturday, June 6, the Florida Department of Health reported a fifth straight day of more than 1,000 new cases.

As of Monday, June 8, the Florida Department of Health was reporting almost 64,000 total positive cases and 2,700 deaths.

The spike in cases could be linked to an increase in testing. The state reported that of the more than 57,000 tests on Saturday almost 1,200 came back positive-- that's about two percent. Overall, the state says 5.3-percent of all tests have come back positive.

Health experts are now urging people to keep social distancing as places start to reopen. This week, even more tourist attractions, including Busch Gardens, plan to reopen with restrictions.

Bars and pubs can open at 50-percent inside and full capacity outside. Restaurants can seat people at bars. Bowling alleys, arcades and theaters can open at half capacity. Tattoo parlors, tanning businesses and massage parlors are also allowed to open with safety measures.

Local leaders say they are going to meet and re-evaluate local reopening plans in the wake of the latest case numbers.

Phase One of the state's reopening plan started on May 4 and Phase Two started on Friday, June 5.

