JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Many of us in quarantine have unruly hair and are ready for some well-needed TLC. Starting Monday Florida salons have reopened welcomed back their so loved clients.

“They’re chomping at the bit to get back in here to get back in here,” said DaMel Smitch, a stylist at Phi Eco Salon. “And sometimes there’s nothing better than getting you hair done.”

Many salons’ quarantines led up to this moment, the arrival of some unkempt clients.

“I’m excited for what we’re going to see and what people came up with for themselves,” Carissa Vaughn, owner of Phi Eco Salon laughed. “Might be some new trends going around. Some female Tiger King mullets happening, I don’t know. As long as nobody shaved their head we can work with it.”

Quarantining has turned into the age of t-shirts and yoga pants. Many clients said getting primped up is exactly what they need to get back to that little bit of normal.

The Department of Business and Professional Regulations are requiring establishments to operate by appointment only.

Masks must be worn by all employees while performing personal services and at least 15 minutes needs to be allotted between clients to properly disinfect stations.

“Every 30 minutes we have a timer set we will be spraying everything down,” Vaughn said.

Vaughn’s salon doesn’t only need to follow the new guidelines, but live up to their standard of eco-friendly practices as well.

New disposable biodegradable towels and capes are being used on each client.

“We’re still keeping our waste at an absolutely minimum,” Vaughn said.

Many stylists said the hardest part of these new practices are keeping a mask on when blow drying a client’s hair as it gets very hot, but they say that must just be the initiation to pandemic hair appointments.

“We’re rebuilding that bond with them is what’s most exciting,” Vaughn said.

The DBPR says it is not mandatory but recommends customers use masks when at the salon and avoid touching any frequently-touched items like magazines and menus.

