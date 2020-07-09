Florida reports lowest positive COVID-19 cases in months

The positive percentage rate is also under 5 percent for the second consecutive day.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Florida Health Department is reporting 1,838 new COVID-19 cases in the state this Labor Day, which is the lowest daily positive cases reported in almost three months.

It's the fewest number of cases since June 15's 1,758 cases, according to the dashboard.

There now have been a total of 648,269 positive COVID-19 cases with the median age testing positive being 40 years old.

According to Monday morning's numbers, 22 people also died after testing positive for the virus, bringing the death total to 11,871 Floridians and 152 non-residents.

This continues a pattern of shrinking caseloads and declining death rates for months.

Continue the story below for Duval numbers.

In Duval County, the numbers for Monday's positive cases are not out at the time this article was published. However, the county did see less than 200 reported positive cases over the weekend (99 on Saturday and 99 on Sunday. Friday reported 142 positive cases.)

The total number of positive cases witnessed in Duval is 27,431 with the median age being 28 and 272 deaths.