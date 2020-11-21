Florida reports 42 more COVID-19 deaths; Duval surpasses 40,000 cases to date

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County's cumulative cases of novel coronavirus infection increased to more than 40,000 in Saturday's report from the Florida Department of Health, while state officials reported an increase of 42 deaths statewide.

To date, the health department reported, 18,152 COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in Florida.

Northeast Florida experienced a net increase of four deaths. Clay County reported four more deaths from COVID-19 and St. Johns County added one, while Putnam County listed an unexplained decrease in deaths from 58 to 57 — among several inconsistencies in state data during the course of the pandemic.

Even when not strictly inconsistent, several recent reports have included statistical anomalies. For example, the Florida Department of Health reports of both Thursday and Friday reported increases of exactly 9,085 new cases and 79 new resident deaths.

The number of cases around the state in Saturday's report increased to 931,828, a rise of 8,410 compared to Friday's report.

Duval County's confirmed cases from the beginning of the pandemic increased to 40,369, a rise of 371 from the previous report. Clay County added 78 cases, St. Johns County 71, Nassau County 40, Putnam County 30 and Baker County four.

However, the positivity rate reported by the Florida Department of Health diminished to 8.26 percent, the lowest level since Nov. 7 — although still well above its levels from the start of fall, when that measurement mostly remained between 5 and 6 percent.

In a reversal of one recent trend, current hospitalizations across Florida decreased in Saturday's statistics of the Agency for Health Care Administration. As of 4:30 p.m. Saturday, the agency listed 3,396 patients with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 in hospitals across the state, a decrease of 43 compared to Friday. However, statewide hospitalizations have still increased by nearly 250 compared to last week.

Duval County reported 180 COVID-19 hospitalizations Saturday afternoon, unchanged from Friday. For other nearby counties, those figures were four for Baker County, up by four from Friday; 41 for Clay County, down by three; zero for Nassau County, down by one; 10 for Putnam County, up by two; and 14 for St. Johns County, up by two.

By the numbers

Statewide

Cases: 931,828

Current hospitalizations: 3,396

Total hospitalizations: 53,266

Resident deaths: 17,930

Cases in Northeast Florida

Duval: 40,369

Clay: 7,356

St. Johns: 7,952

Nassau: 2,905

Baker: 1,953

Putnam: 2,637

Deaths in Northeast Florida

Duval: 564

Clay: 143

St. Johns: 91

Nassau: 53

Baker: 29

Putnam: 37