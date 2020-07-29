Florida physicians say school reopenings could be 'super-spreader events' for COVID-19

One of the doctors expected to speak Wednesday is a Jacksonville based emergency medicine physician.

Several Florida physicians are expected to host a Zoom conference Wednesday to call upon Governor Ron DeSantis and President Donald Trump to act immediately to ensure schools are adequately prepared to reopen.

Citing the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in Florida children, they say they are sounding the alarm that "without urgent, needed reforms, the state’s schools could be dangerous super-spreader events for COVID-19."

Expected to be in attendance for the Zoom conference is Dr. Leonardo Alonso, a Jacksonville emergency medicine physician as well as Dr. Bernard Ashby, a Miami cardiologist and Dr. Mona Mangat, a St. Petersburg allergist and immunologist.

All three doctors say that they are also concerned parents.

You can watch the conference live starting at 1 p.m. right here.

COVID-19 hospitalizations of Florida children jumped 23% from July 17 to July 24.

In the eight-day period, there was also a 34% increase in new cases among children in the state, according to an analysis report of the Florida Department of Health data.

During that same time, came the death of Kimora Lynum, a 9-year-old girl from Putnam County who is the youngest person to die from COVID-19 in the state. The family spokesperson said she had no preexisting conditions, but that doesn’t mean her death came as a surprise to medical experts.

“I think this goes to show that anybody of any age can contract COVID-19 if they’re in contact with someone who’s infected," UF Health Chair of Pediatrics Dr. Mark Hudak said.