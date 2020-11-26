Florida mom shares experience with COVID-19

For those who still think COVID-19 only impacts the elderly or doesn’t have real health impacts – we’d like to introduce you to Danielle Register.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The choice most of us are facing as we head into the holiday season in the middle of a pandemic is whether we should prioritize health over tradition.

Register spent nearly a month in the hospital with COVID-19. The 43-year-old mother knows families will have tough decisions to make, and she’s hopeful that sharing her story can help others make the safe choice.

“This almost killed me, and I’m glad I'm a fighter because that’s the only way I was able to survive," Register said.

COVID-19 challenged her health day-by-day.

“After they got my blood sugars OK and they were trying to get my oxygen levels stabled, they weren’t sure I was going to make it," Register said.

She was gasping for air and fearing for her life.

"It’s like you being in the ocean and being down, and you can’t get back up and you can’t breathe," she said. "It’s really hard."

Not being near family just made it even a little bit harder for Register.

“I missed them, but I wouldn’t want them around it because i wouldn’t want anyone else to get what I have,” she said.

A lesson she takes from this experience is to not take life for granted.