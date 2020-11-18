Florida mayors hold news conference urging DeSantis to change COVID-19 approach

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — As coronavirus cases continue to rise in Florida, St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman, along with other mayors across the state, addressed efforts to combat the virus.
Specifically, they talked about the alarming rise in COVID-19 numbers and make recommendations for Gov. Ron DeSantis to consider, according to a news release from Kriseman's office.
The group held a virtual news conference Wednesday afternoon.
The mayors who participated include:
- Mayor Dan Gelber, City of Miami Beach
- Mayor Rick Kriseman, City of St. Petersburg
- Mayor Michael J. Ryan, City of Sunrise
- Mayor Crystal Wagar, Miami Shores Village
- Mayor Carlos Hernandez, City of Hialeah
On Tuesday, The Florida Department of Health reported 7,459 new COVID-19 cases for Nov. 16, pushing the state's overall total to 897,323 cases since the pandemic began.
Meanwhile, Governor DeSantis has been silent about the recent spike in cases.
According to his daily schedules posted on his official website, his last press conference was Nov. 4 to talk about Florida's handling of the election.
Prior to that, DeSantis held a roundtable discussion on Oct. 27 to address the opioid crisis.
