Florida lifting visitation limitation order for nursing homes, long-term care facilities,

The DEM gave the mental health of residents' as well as the high number of vaccinations at long-term care facilities as reasons for the order being lifted.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Emergency Management lifted the visitation limitation order for nursing homes and other long-term care facilities Monday.

The department gave the mental health of residents' as well as the high number of vaccinations at long-term care facilities as reasons for the order being lifted.  Specifically, facilities have seen a 90% decline in COVID-19 cases in the last 60 days, according to Department of Emergency Management.

Despite the removal of the order, nursing homes, assisted living facilities and other long-term care facilities still must follow both federal and state guidelines, as well as other industry guidelines to prevent outbreaks of COVID-19. 

Among the recommendations set by the Centers for Disease Control are screening of visitors, restricting visitors who have recently had or came in contact with COVID-19 and limiting visitors to only people who are essential for the patient's physical or emotional well-being.

Individual facilities may still restrict visitation beyond the CDC guidelines.

You can read more about the guidelines by tapping this link or scrolling below:

