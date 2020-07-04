TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis will give an update on the state's response to COVID-19 in a meeting with members of the medical community Tuesday afternoon.

The meeting will be held in the Cabinet Meeting Room at the Florida State Capitol in Tallahassee at 3 p.m.

Monday, responding to a chorus of complaints about the state’s unemployment system failures, Gov. Ron DeSantis said he had issued an “all hands on deck" approach to fixing it.

Calling the existing system “just totally unacceptable,” he announced the state was mobilizing up to 2,500 state employees to process unemployment claims and training 700 new employees to staff the state’s call center. He also said state workers have brought new computer servers online to bolster system capacity.

The state’s unemployment system has been a source of much frustration, as tens of thousands of people flooded the state’s website for relief, only to have the system crash and force them to begin the lengthy process again. The site processes Florida unemployment claims, but is also the portal for those seeking relief under the federal CLAIMS Act.

DeSantis said the “the website couldn’t even handle it,” adding, “the system can now handle up to 120,000 simultaneous connections. Recently that had been in 40- to- 60-thousand range.”

With the system and staffing improvements, DeSantis said he expected to see a dramatic increase in the number of unemployment and federal compensation claims processed. He noted until last night, the system had processed 62,000 claims. This morning it has already processed more than 20,000.

On a different note, DeSantis also urged religious leaders to take social distancing seriously as a week of important religious holidays begins. “We want people to be spiritually together but social distant,” he said. “Please keep god close but please keep COVID-19 away.”

