Coronavirus

Florida lawmaker sues state over COVID-19 reporting

The lawsuit alleges the state is violating its public records laws during a time when it is seeing record amounts of cases and hospitalizations.
Rep. Carlos Smith, D-Orlando, asks a question concerning the medical marijuana bill during session Wednesday, March, 13 2019, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Cannon)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida Rep. Carlos Smith has filed a lawsuit against the Department of Health for refusing to release data surrounding daily local COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations among children.

In the lawsuit, the Florida Democrat claims the state denied a public records request he submitted last month. According to Smith, state leaders said the information was "confidential."

Smith's lawsuit alleges the state is violating its public records laws during a time when it is seeing record amounts of cases and hospitalizations thanks in part to the delta variant. 

"All Floridians have the right to receive critical public health data in a timely manner in order to make informed decisions to protect the health and safety of their families," Smith wrote in a statement. "The DeSantis administration has consistently refused to release COVID-related public records, which not only hurts our efforts to contain this deadly virus, it is also unlawful."

Until June of this year, Florida would release daily COVID-19 reports on the Department of Health's website. The information contained an extensive amount of data that included cases and deaths broken down by county. 

However, a shift was made to weekly reports with far fewer data.

"The department does not comment on pending litigation," the department told 10 Tampa Bay in response.

