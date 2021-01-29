Florida launches preregistration system for COVID-19 vaccine appointments

People can pre-register for vaccine appointments and be notified when appointments are available in their area.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — On Friday, the state announced the launch of a statewide preregistration system to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments for those that qualify.

As of right now, that includes individuals 65 and older and frontline health care workers.

People who wish to pre-register for vaccine appointments and be notified when appointments are available in their area can visit myvaccine.fl.gov.

On the site, people can select their county and submit their contact information. Once appointments are available, individuals will be contacted by phone call, text or email and will be assisted in scheduling an appointment.

The state says vaccine supply remains limited and appointments may not be available for several weeks in some counties.

Additionally, as part of the statewide registration system, each county has a designated phone number that individuals can call and pre-register if they do not have Internet access.

You find the complete list of numbers by county here.

On Jan. 21, State Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees issued a Public Health Advisory prioritizing vaccine in Florida for Florida residents. Please find the public health advisory here.