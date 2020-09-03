TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — State leaders will give an update Monday on the state's response to the coronavirus in Florida.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to speak at the Florida State Capitol in Tallahassee at 5 p.m.

The Florida Department of Health sent an update Monday afternoon on the number of COVID-19 cases that have been confirmed in Florida. There have been 18 Florida-related cases, including 12 diagnosed in Florida, five

Florida residents diagnosed and isolated in another state and one non-Florida resident diagnosed and isolated in Florida.

The Florida Department of Health is tracking coronavirus diagnoses in the state.

Florida Department of Health

Two Florida patients who were diagnosed with the virus have died.