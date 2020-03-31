TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will give an update on the state's efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19 Tuesday afternoon.

DeSantis will speak from the Cabinet Meeting Room at the Florida State Capitol at 4:30 p.m. You can watch the briefing live here.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 6,338 cases of COVID-19 across the state of Florida, with 77 deaths reported.

