Watch: Florida governor to give COVID-19 update Monday

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference regarding COVID-19 in Ft. Lauderdale on Monday.
The 15,300 cases confirmed on July 11 marked the highest number of new COVID-19 cases reported by any state in a single day. The report for July 15 was the second-highest with 13,965 new cases.
Florida has now had more confirmed cases than Germany and France, according to data from Johns Hopkins University & Medicine. Germany has 83.02 million residents, which is more than 3.86 times the population of Florida. France has nearly 67 million residents -- more than three times Florida's population.
On July 25, Florida surpassed New York in the number of total coronavirus cases confirmed since March. That day's report from the Florida Department health reported 414,511 total cases. New York had reported 411,200 confirmed cases.