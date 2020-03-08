Watch: Florida governor to give COVID-19 update Monday

Florida has now had more confirmed cases than Germany and France, according to data from Johns Hopkins University & Medicine.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference regarding COVID-19 in Ft. Lauderdale on Monday.

The 15,300 cases confirmed on July 11 marked the highest number of new COVID-19 cases reported by any state in a single day. The report for July 15 was the second-highest with 13,965 new cases.

Florida has now had more confirmed cases than Germany and France, according to data from Johns Hopkins University & Medicine. Germany has 83.02 million residents, which is more than 3.86 times the population of Florida. France has nearly 67 million residents -- more than three times Florida's population.