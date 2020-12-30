Governor Ron DeSantis expected to give update on COVID-19 vaccinations Wednesday

One week ago, DeSantis announced the signing of an executive order to ensure senior citizens are the top priority when it comes to receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will hold a press conference at Delray Beach on Wednesday morning.

While no immediate details were available, DeSantis will presumably be speaking about the COVID-19 vaccine that was recently made available to individuals 65 years of age or older across the state.

One week ago, DeSantis announced the signing of an executive order to ensure senior citizens are the top priority when it comes to receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Speaking from Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, the governor said that after front line health care workers have received their vaccines, those 65 years of age and older will be next in line to get their shots.

"Once we're able to do that with those initial doses, we want to work to get this out to our senior population. We think that's very very important," he said, adding that vaccinating seniors would reduce hospitalizations and deaths.

COVID-19 vaccines for individuals 65 years of age and older will be available Wednesday in Jacksonville, according to a representative from the Florida Department of Health Duval County.

The vaccinations are expected to take place at the Prime Osborn Convention Center, located at 1000 Water Street, by appointment.

Appointments can be made beginning Wednesday morning by calling 904-253-1140. The phone line will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The line will be closed on New Years Eve and New Years Day.