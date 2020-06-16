x
coronavirus

Watch Live: Gov. Ron DeSantis to discuss COVID-19 in Florida

The state recorded the highest number of new COVID-19 cases Tuesday at 2,783 cases.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The coronavirus pandemic has not ended, and that remains true as the number of state cases climbs at an ever-increasing clip.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is speaking about the state's efforts to combat the virus during a 5 p.m. Tuesday news conference.

Can't see the live player above? Tap or click here to watch.

The state broke its own record for the highest number of new and confirmed COVID-19 cases in a single day -- the fourth time in a week -- with 2,783 new cases, topping the previous record set Saturday with 2,581 new cases.

The statewide total is 80,109 positive cases of COVID-19. A total of 2,993 people have died from the virus.

DeSantis last week attributed the higher number of cases to increased testing. The latest data from the Florida Department of Health shows 39,340 tests were performed Monday, with a three-day average of 41,334 tests conducted -- a slight increase over the previous week but slightly fewer than days earlier.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

