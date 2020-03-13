TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — As schools and events around the state announce closures and postponements amid coronavirus concerns, Gov. Ron DeSantis was clear - Tuesday's primary will not be a casualty.

"We’re definitely voting. They voted during the Civil War. We’re going to vote,” DeSantis said during a news conference Friday at the Florida Department of Health Warehouse.

DeSantis said he’s advised local elections officials to err on the side of caution. “I don’t want people going to assisted living facilities if you’re not part of that community. It’s just not worth the risk. That may mean some voters are inconvenienced."

Voting precincts in such facilities are being moved, the governor said.

Mike Hogan, Duval County Supervisor of Elections, said elections volunteers will be wiping down all pens and styluses after each use. While he said voters are not advised to bring their own pen, if they do, it must be black.

