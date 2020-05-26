DeSantis appoints 2 South Florida judges to state Supreme Court

Gov. Ron DeSantis said in total, he appointed five justices -- two women and three Hispanics.

MIAMI — Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Miami Tuesday where he announced his appointment of two South Florida judges to Florida's Supreme Court.

The two seats have been vacant for awhile now, partly due to the coronavirus pandemic, DeSantis said.

Judge Renatha Francis will be the first Caribbean-American to sit on the Florida Supreme Court. She is from Jamaica. She has been serving as a judge on Florida's 15th Circuit Court.

Judge John Couriel is the son of Cuban exiles and graduated from Harvard University. He was an Assistant U.S. Attorney in South Florida and has been an adjunct professor at FIU.