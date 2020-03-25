Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry are both expected to give an update on the coronavirus response Wednesday morning.

DeSantis will be speaking at 10:30 a.m. from the State Logistics Center in Orlando, and Curry will be speaking directly afterward from Jacksonville.

So far, DeSantis has refused to follow the lead of other states that have issued broad shutdowns to control the spread of the coronavirus, instead shifting the onus to outside travelers whom he blames for bringing COVID-19 into Florida.

Wednesday marks the first full day of the stay-at-home order that was issued by DeSantis late Tuesday. Florida residents ages 65 and up are urged to stay at home for the next two weeks to protect them from the spread of COVID-19.

In Northeast Florida, 50 cases are confirmed in Duval County with the youngest patient being 19 years old. Ten cases are in Clay County, 24 in St. Johns County, one in Nassau County, two in Putnam County, four in Flagler County, four in Baker County and one in Bradford County, according to the Florida Department of Health. There have been three reported deaths in Duval, one in Clay County and one in St. Johns.

There are a total of 1,467 cases reported in the state of Florida.

In Southeast Georgia, one case is confirmed in Charlton County, one case is confirmed in Pierce County, one case in Camden County and five cases are confirmed in Glynn County, according to the Georgia Department of Health. There are a total of 1,097 cases in the state of Georgia

