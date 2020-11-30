Florida governor hosts news conference about education, COVID-19

Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran announced earlier this month that students can continue to learn remotely next semester.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to hold a press conference Monday regarding education and COVID-19 from Kissimmee.

DeSantis will be joined by Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran.

Corcoran announced earlier this month that students can continue to learn remotely next semester.

"There's the flexibility and stability for the districts, our communities are safe, the entire education community from student to parent to teacher, and we get the best possible learning choice to parents," Commissioner Richard Corcoran said.