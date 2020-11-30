Florida governor hosts news conference about education, COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to hold a press conference Monday regarding education and COVID-19 from Kissimmee.
DeSantis will be joined by Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran.
Corcoran announced earlier this month that students can continue to learn remotely next semester.
"There's the flexibility and stability for the districts, our communities are safe, the entire education community from student to parent to teacher, and we get the best possible learning choice to parents," Commissioner Richard Corcoran said.
There are still questions about whether or not districts will get full funding for students who chose remote. Under the first emergency order issued over the summer, districts get funding for students who chose remote learning. The FEA sued the state in July regarding that order. The order also mandated districts reopen brick and mortar five days a week, and gave funding for distance learning students to districts that complied.