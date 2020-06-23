x
coronavirus

Florida governor gives COVID-19 update, new cases top 3,000 statewide Tuesday

On Monday, June 22, the DOH reported a total of 2,926 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a news conference regarding COVID-19 at an Orlando area hospital on Tuesday.

Florida Department of Health reported another 3,289 new cases of COVID-19 in the state Tuesday. That number is the fifth time in a week new cases have topped 3,000.  

Florida has been battling a new outbreak since Phase Two of reopening began on June 5. One study has even said the state could become the next epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic.

State leaders, including DeSantis, have pointed to an increase in testing for the jumps in new cases since the beginning of the month. During a news conference on Saturday, DeSantis also laid blame on the state's younger population, something he began highlighting in recent days.

Here's a breakdown of new coronavirus cases reported by the state for the past week:

  • June 16: 2,783
  • June 17: 2,610
  • June 18: 3,207
  • June 19: 3,822
  • June 20: 4,049
  • June 21: 3,494
  • June 22: 2,926

There has not been a downward trajectory of documented cases or percent of positive cases within the past two-week period. The trend has been increasing, with single-day record case highs recorded multiple times 

