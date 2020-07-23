Florida governor gives COVID-19 update from Melbourne

During a press conference Wednesday, DeSantis announced that the choice for in-person schooling for the upcoming school year will remain an option.

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a news conference regarding COVID-19 at Health First’s Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne on Thursday.

During the news conference, DeSantis said he is aware of the added stresses of not being able to see loved ones in nursing homes but that it's important to protect the most vulnerable.

He said that point of care testing may help get visitors back into nursing homes and residential facilities.

Point of care (POC) testing is the process of medical diagnostic testing that occurs at the time and place of patient care such as at the bedside or a physician’s office.

The Center for Disease Control says that POC testing offers additional benefits including speed of diagnosis. and simplicity of use

"I really appreciate what folks in our healthcare system have been doing for many many months, they have been working very very hard....," said DeSantis. "I commend people up and down the state for what they have done. I think we will be headed in a better direction shortly."

On Wednesday, DeSantis announced that the choice for in-person schooling for the upcoming school year will remain an option amid the coronavirus pandemic.

DeSantis started his address by saying that not only was he the governor of Florida but a husband, father, son and friend who has also been dealing with the pandemic.

As the amount of positive COVID-19 cases has increased in the state many people have experienced fear and anxiety, DeSantis said.

"There is fear of the virus of course but also apprehension about what it means for families, jobs and education as we approach the school year,' he said. "The choice before us is whether we face our challenges with determination and resolve guided by evidence or whether we allow ourselves to become paralyzed by fear."