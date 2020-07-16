x
WATCH LIVE | Florida Governor, First Lady DeSantis hold roundtable discussion on mental health and COVID-19

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis will hold a roundtable discussion Thursday afternoon on mental health and the coronavirus in Tampa.

The roundtable discussion is expected to begin at 12:30 p.m. at the Tampa Bay Crisis Center.

Governor DeSantis and First Lady DeSantis will be joined by the Department of Children and Families Secretary Chad Poppell.

First Coast News will live stream the event below. Be sure to check back for updates.

