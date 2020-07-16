WATCH LIVE | Florida Governor, First Lady DeSantis hold roundtable discussion on mental health and COVID-19

The roundtable discussion is expected to begin at 12:30 p.m. at the Tampa Bay Crisis Center. First Coast News will live stream it here.

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis will hold a roundtable discussion Thursday afternoon on mental health and the coronavirus in Tampa.

The roundtable discussion is expected to begin at 12:30 p.m. at the Tampa Bay Crisis Center.

Governor DeSantis and First Lady DeSantis will be joined by the Department of Children and Families Secretary Chad Poppell.