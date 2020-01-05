JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis will hold a press conference regarding COVID-19 at Little Talbot Island State Park in Jacksonville on Friday.

Mayor Lenny Curry is also expected to join DeSantis at 11 a.m.

On Thursday, Curry detailed the plans for "phase one" of reopening Duval County. The relaxed restrictions will take effect Monday.

Here are the top 6 things you need to know heading into next week:

Outdoor seating areas at restaurants will be open to diners, as long as they are seated six feet apart. Some local restaurants are already preparing by situating their tables six feet apart Indoor dining will open, but restaurants can only seat 25% of their dining room, so customers will notice a change in the layout of local restaurants. Restaurants can only seat parties of ten or less together

4. The 25% rule also applies to retail stores

5. Hotels can start taking reservations as usual again.

6. Mayor Curry’s executive order on capacity is lifted for churches on Monday. Governor DeSantis never limited church congregations, so they can proceed as of Monday without any limits on capacity. However, the mayor's office is still asking that they continue to hold virtual services "for the safety of the community" and continue to follow all social distancing guidelines.

