Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will give an update on the state's coronavirus response Wednesday evening from Tallahassee, Florida.

The news conference is set to begin at 4:50 p.m. First Coast News will live stream it.

Be sure to check back for updates.

RELATED: LIVE BLOG: Legislation introduced to give millions of Americans $2,000 per month

RELATED: Here's where to get tested for coronavirus across the First Coast