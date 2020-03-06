Florida Gov. DeSantis: Bars, movie theaters, other entertainment venues will reopen Friday

During Wednesday's news conference DeSantis announced that Florida will be moving into Phase 2 of the reopening process on Friday for 64 counties.

ORLANDO, Fla. — During Wednesday's news conference, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that 64 of Florida's counties will move into Phase 2 of the reopening process.

This Phase 2 reopening process would begin Friday allowing for bars, movie theaters and other entertainment venues to reopen.

DeSantis spoke from Universal Studios Citywalk in Orlando, Florida. During the update from the NBC Sports Grill and Brew he gave an update on the state's coronavirus response. The news conference comes two days before Universal Orlando's planned reopening on Friday.

Attendance at the theme parks will be limited and guests should be aware of the times parks will be open during this restricted plan. Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure will be operating from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, while Volcano Bay will be operating from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

When guests return, there will be changes, including additional screening and sanitation along with more touchless experiences.

Guests and employees will be given temperature checks before coming on-site, and the parks will promote social distancing. Both will also require guests to wear masks. Guests who do not have a mask can purchase one at the park.

There will be limited capacity in lines and gift shops to help with that distancing. Signage will be placed across the park to assist guests in staying separated.

No children's play areas will be opened -- at least not at first. And, Universal Orlando says it will reduce or eliminate mist areas.