JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — With his safer-at-home set to expire Thursday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to make an announcement on Wednesday regarding the reopening of the state's economy.

At this time, it's not clear what time the announcement will take place.

On Tuesday, he traveled to Washington and met with President Trump. DeSantis said from the Oval Office he will make an announcement on Wednesday regarding the reopening of Florida.

DeSantis said he's been receiving regular briefings from his Re-Open Florida Task Force, which is made up of politicians, health leaders, business people and education experts, on where the state should go from here.

