coronavirus
Florida Gov. DeSantis to hold COVID-19 update in Tallahassee
The 5 p.m. update meeting will be held in the Cabinet Meeting Room at the Florida State Capital. First Coast News will live stream it here.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a coronavirus update Wednesday evening from Tallahassee, Florida.
The 5 p.m. update meeting will be held in the Cabinet Meeting Room at the Florida State Capital.
First Coast News will live stream the event below. Be sure to check back for updates.