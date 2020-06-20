Florida Gov. DeSantis to hold COVID-19 update from Tallahassee

The update will be held at 3:30 p.m. at the Cabinet Meeting Room in the Florida State Capitol in Tallahassee.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to hold a news conference Saturday to give an update on the state's coronavirus response.

The update will be held at 3:30 p.m. at the Cabinet Meeting Room in the Florida State Capitol in Tallahassee.

First Coast News will live stream the news conference below. Be sure to check back for updates.

The Flordia Department of Health reported another jump in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state Saturday morning.

A total of 4,049 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state, according to the FDOH. It is now the largest single-day spike in positive case reports since tracking began.

There are now a total of 93,797 cases reported throughout the state. Additionally, the state is now reporting a positivity rate of over 12-percent in the state. Over the last two weeks, the percentage has fluctuated between 3-percent and 12-percent.

DeSantis previously gave a COVID-19 update Friday from Miami where he talked about the increase in positive cases.

During the update, DeSantis said the median age of positive cases was trending downward compared to when the pandemic first started.

"What we've seen over the last couple weeks is really a dramatic decline in that median age," he said. "Last week, the median age of all the positive tests in the state of Florida was 37."

DeSantis said that the increase in testing has contributed to the increase in positive cases because, at the start of the pandemic, younger people didn’t qualify to get tested.

“A new case is just a positive test. It doesn’t mean somebody’s sick,” he said. “The number of cases is not necessarily something that’s going to tell you what the burden of the disease is.”



This increase in cases has not affected hospital bed availability, DeSantis said. The state’s hospitals have more hospital beds available now than at the start of the pandemic.

To date, DeSantis said 1,533,420 people have been tested. That number is soon to be reaching 2 million DeSantis said in the upcoming weeks.

DeSantis also said the increase in younger people testing positive for the coronavirus may have to do with the economy reopening and younger Floridians doing more socializing.