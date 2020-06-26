WATCH LIVE | Florida Gov. DeSantis to give COVID-19 update in Fort Myers

The update will be held at 2 p.m. at the Lee Health Gulf Coast Medical Center. First Coast News will live stream the news conference here.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to give a coronavirus update Friday afternoon from Fort Myers.

The update will be held at 2 p.m. at the Lee Health Gulf Coast Medical Center. First Coast News will live stream the news conference below.

Less than an hour after the Florida Department of Health reported the highest single-day spike in new COVID-19 cases to date, the state announced it's immediately suspending drinking alcohol at bars.

Secretary Halsey Beshears, of the Department of Business and Professional Regulation, made the announcement along with his department on Twitter: "Effective immediately, the Department...is suspending on-premises consumption of alcohol at bars statewide."

Friday's report from the state saw another 8,942 new cases of coronavirus, the highest single-day jump in new cases in Florida since tracking began in March.