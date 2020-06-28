WATCH LIVE | Florida Gov. DeSantis to give COVID-19 update from Pensacola after third-highest day of positive new cases

DeSantis will give the update at 2:30 p.m. from the Greenhut Auditorium in the Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital.

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to hold a coronavirus update briefing from Pensacola Sunday afternoon following the third-highest day of positive new cases in the state.

DeSantis will give the update at 2:30 p.m. from the Greenhut Auditorium in the Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital.

On Sunday, the Florida Department of Health reported another 8,530 newly-confirmed coronavirus cases. That number is now the third-highest single-day jump in new COVID-19 cases in Florida since tracking began in March, according to health department data.

Within the last day, 72,195 test results were turned into the health department. That's a slight decrease from the day prior, which had 78,318 tests turned in. It's the third day in a row where more than 71,000 test results were received from the lab.

Florida says 12.4 percent of those most recent tests were positive. Health experts have repeatedly recommended a 5 percent positivity rate over a two-week period to be comfortable reopening. Currently, Florida is seeing more than double that.

In previous updates, DeSantis has said the median age for those testing positive for the virus is trending down with most of the new cases having a median age in the 30s. He also said that a lot of the people testing positive were asymptomatic.