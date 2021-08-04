Watch Live: Florida Gov. DeSantis, Jacksonville Mayor Curry host discussion with hospital leaders amid surging COVID-19 cases

This week, hospitalizations across the state of Florida related to COVID-19 totaled over 10,389.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry are expected to host a Zoom Roundtable Wednesday with hospital leaders from around the state.

This amid surging coronavirus cases on the First Coast and the state of Florida.

In attendance is expected to be AHCA Secretary Simone Marstiller, Tampa General CEO John Couris, Jackson Health System CEO Carlos Migoya, North Broward Hospital District CEO Shane Strum, UF Health Shands CEO Ed Jimenez, Orlando Health CEO David Strong and Orlando Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. George Ralls.

There are no Jacksonville hospitals being represented in the roundtable. First Coast News has reached out to the Governor's Office to ask why.

HOSPITAL ROUNDTABLE: We will be carrying this LIVE on @FCN2go. Mayor @lennycurry is slated to be a part of this roundtable.



We have reached out to @GovRonDeSantis office to ask why no Jacksonville hospital CEO's are a part of this roundtable. pic.twitter.com/TVif1MZbUl — Katie Jeffries (@Katie_Jeffries) August 4, 2021

Florida reported 110,477 new COVID-19 cases between Jul. 23 and Jul. 29. This pushes the state's overall total to 2,590,699 cases since March 2020.

As of August 2, the total confirmed hospitalizations across the state related to COVID-19 is 10,389.