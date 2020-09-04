Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will give an update on the state's coronavirus response Thursday.
The news conference is set to begin at 3 p.m. from Tallahassee.
First Coast News will live stream it below.
Be sure to check back for updates.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will give an update on the state's coronavirus response Thursday.
The news conference is set to begin at 3 p.m. from Tallahassee.
First Coast News will live stream it below.
Be sure to check back for updates.