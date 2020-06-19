WATCH LIVE | Florida Gov. DeSantis gives COVID-19 update from Miami

The coronavirus update is expected to begin at noon from the Ernest R. Graham Center at Florida International University.

MIAMI, Florida — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to give a coronavirus update Friday afternoon from Miami.

The noon update will be held in the Ernest R. Graham Center at Florida International University.

First Coast News will live stream the event below. Be sure to check back for updates.

Earlier in the week, DeSantis spoke from Tallahasse about the increase in positive COVID-19 cases in Florida.

DeSantis said Florida's reopening plan remains on track and he made it clear that there were no changes in the works and no mandatory mask rules on the horizon.

DeSantis largely attributed the recent spikes in COVID-19 cases to even more testing being performed, especially in high-risk areas like long-term care facilities, prisons and farming communities where people live and work in close quarters.



Although masks are "recommended," DeSantis said, there's no requirement to wear them. It's up to individual businesses to decide whether their customers need to wear one or not, he added.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encourages the use of a cloth face covering to curb the spread of COVID-19 because it may keep the wearer from spreading the respiratory virus to others. It can be especially useful in situations where social distancing measures can be difficult to maintain.

During the Tuesday news conference, the governor did not provide modifications to the state's reopening plan, which remains in Phase Two.