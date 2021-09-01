Florida Department of Health to issue $5,000 fines for certain vaccine mandates

A recent Florida law bans businesses, government entities and educational institutions from requiring proof of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Florida Department of Health recently ironed out its rules surrounding enforcement of a current state law that bans businesses and governments from requiring proof of vaccination — and threatens a fine.

State lawmakers passed SB 2006 in late April, which banned businesses, government entities and educational institutions from requiring proof of a COVID-19 vaccine or "vaccine passports." Days later, in May, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the bill into law.

In the legislation, FDOH is allowed to impose fines that do not exceed $5,000 for those who violate the law. Now, the state agency says it will do just that.

FDOH says any "business entity, governmental entity or educational institution" that requires proof of vaccination will have to pay a $5,000 fine. Those who receive a fine can appeal, but once it's finalized, they will have 30 days to pay it.

The rule is scheduled to go into effect on Sept. 16.

The governor has been a strong supporter of banning such requirements, signing an executive order barring anything that forces people to prove they've been immunized weeks before the law was passed.

DeSantis has said in the past, "It’s completely unacceptable for either the government or the private sector to impose upon you the requirement that you show proof or vaccine to simply be able to participate in normal society."

In response to news of the fines, Florida Agricultural Commissioner Nikki Fried said the governor was retaliating against Floridians who are "trying to protect themselves and their communities."

"Let me be clear, this is not only against common sense - it's also an insult to free market principles he claims to champion," Fried said.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 12.9 million Florida adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine — about 75.3 percent of the adult population. Only 10.9 million are fully vaccinated.