Florida won't provide COVID-19 updates on Thanksgiving

The next daily update on cases, testing and deaths will come on Friday, Nov. 27.

The Florida Department of Health won't release COVID-19 updates on Thursday due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

The agency said the next updates on cases, deaths and testing will be provided on Friday, Nov. 27.

"Florida Department of Health staff, including the laboratory staff, contact tracing and other critical response teams will continue to work through the Thanksgiving holiday," the Division of Emergency Management said in a release.

The latest updates from Wednesday's report showed an increase of 8,375 coronavirus cases through the day prior. The statewide total stands at 961,676.

The health department also said another 97 Floridians and two non-residents had died after testing positive for the virus, as of the latest report. Statewide, a total of 18,254 residents and 228 non-residents have died since the pandemic began.

For the latest on COVID-19 in Florida, visit the state's response site.

