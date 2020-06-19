x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (2) »

Jacksonville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Jacksonville, Florida | FirstCoastNews.com

coronavirus

Curve in Context: Nearly 4,000 new coronavirus cases reported in Florida

The jumps in new cases for the past week come as the state is in the process of reopening businesses and expanding testing for COVID-19.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health reported another jump in the number of new coronavirus cases in the state.

The increases, which have been happening for more than a week, come as the state is in the process of reopening businesses and expanding testing for COVID-19.

On Friday, the state reported 3,822 new coronavirus cases. That number is now the largest single-day spike in positive case reports since tracking began. 

Before Friday's numbers were reported, Thursday saw the biggest jump in new COVID-19 cases reported at 3,207. That was also the first time the state had seen a number higher than 3,000.

Here's a breakdown of new coronavirus cases reported by the state since June 11:

  • June 11: 1,698
  • June 12: 1,902
  • June 13: 2,581
  • June 14: 2,106
  • June 15: 1,758
  • June 16: 2,783
  • June 17: 2,610
  • June 18: 3,207
  • June 19: 3,822 

During a Tuesday news conference, Gov. Ron DeSantis largely attributed the recent spikes in COVID-19 cases to even more testing being done, especially in high-risk areas like long-term care facilities, prisons and farming communities. DeSantis said testing within the most vulnerable and high-risk populations has shown the highest positivity rates for the virus and the most cases. 

However, 10 Investigates reported on Wednesday that long-term care facilities make up 14 percent of positive tests and prisons make up four percent of the overall positive case number.

Where do the migrant and farm workers fall in? We don't know because the state does not release those numbers.

Agricultural Commissioner Nikki Fried said DeSantis "is mistaken regarding agriculture being a primary driver of COVID-19 in Florida."

RELATED: 'Sooner than we think': Infectious disease experts expect Florida to be new coronavirus epicenter by mid-July

RELATED: Florida reports another jump in confirmed cases of coronavirus

RELATED: VERIFY: Are we seeing more COVID-19 cases in nursing homes, prisons and among migrant/farm workers?

What other people are reading right now:

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter