Florida tops 300,000 COVID-19 cases since pandemic began

Wednesday's report from the Department of Health showed the state recorded another 10,181 cases of coronavirus on July 14.

There has now been a total of 301,810 positive cases of the virus statewide since March. As of Wednesday, the median age of Florida residents testing positive is 41, higher than its been in the last couple of weeks.

The state also reported another 112 Floridians were confirmed dead from COVID-19. Since the pandemic began, a total of 4,521 Floridians have died because of the virus. In all, 105 non-residents have also died in recent months, the state said.

When it comes to testing, Wednesday's report showed 80,389 test results were returned from labs on July 14. Out of those tests, 13.59 percent were positive.

As of Wednesday morning, 8,305 people in Florida were hospitalized with COVID-19 as their primary diagnosis. A total of 19,334 have been hospitalized in Florida at some point during the pandemic.

Here's a breakdown of the new coronavirus cases reported to the state by day:

June 21: 2,926

2,926 June 22: 3,286

3,286 June 23 : 5,508

: 5,508 June 24: 5,004

5,004 June 25: 8,942

8,942 June 26: 9,585

9,585 June 27: 8,530

8,530 June 28: 5,266

5,266 June 29: 6,093

6,093 June 30 : 6,563

: 6,563 July 1: 10,109

10,109 July 2: 9,488

9,488 July 3: 11,458

11,458 July 4: 10,059

10,059 July 5 : 6,336

: 6,336 July 6: 7,347

7,347 July 7: 9,989

9,989 July 8: 8,935

8,935 July 9: 11,433

11,433 July 10: 10,360

10,360 July 11: 15,300

15,300 July 12: 12,624

12,624 July 13 : 9,194

: 9,194 July 14: 10,181

Breaking down the numbers

There has yet to be a day in July where the number of newly-confirmed cases was fewer than 6,000. In fact, the last time that happened was on June 28.

Tuesday's report for July 13 was the first time the single-day case number was fewer than 10,000. The highest single-day case number Florida has reported so far is 15,300 for July 11.

The World Health Organization and infectious disease experts around the globe have recommended a positivity rate of 5 percent or lower for a 14-day span in order to be comfortable reopening.

Florida has not seen a positivity rate at 5 percent since the beginning of June. For more than a month, the state has reported positivity rates at double and even triple that recommended percentage.

Florida remains in Phase Two of reopening, which began June 5.

Hospitalizations and ICU bed availability

Cases are climbing, but what about hospitalizations?

Tracking hospitalizations got easier on July 10 when the Agency for Health Care Administration began publishing a spreadsheet with the number of people currently checked-in for coronavirus-related complications in Florida. The data only includes people whose "primary diagnosis" was COVID-19.

As of 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, 8,305 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as their primary diagnosis statewide, and 1,147 of them were in the Tampa Bay area. Those numbers are frequently updated, and you can click here for the most recent data, which is also broken down by county.

The Agency for Healthcare Administration (AHCA) also updates total hospital bed and ICU availability by county.

Click here for a break down of adult and pediatric ICU bed availability by county. You can also check ICU availability by hospital.

Hospitalizations around Tampa Bay and total staffed hospital bed capacity status:

**Data as of 10:34 a.m. on July 14

Citrus:

18 COVID-19 hospitalizations

75 of 334 total staffed hospital beds are available

DeSoto:

4 COVID-19 hospitalizations

30 of 55 total staffed hospital beds are available

Hardee:

0 COVID-19 hospitalizations

0 of 25 total staffed hospital beds are available

Hernando:

69 COVID-19 hospitalizations

195 of 748 total staffed hospital beds are available

Highlands:

54 COVID-19 hospitalizations

55 of 280 total staffed hospital beds are available

Hillsborough:

283 COVID-19 hospitalizations

645 of 3,978 total staffed hospital beds are available

Manatee:

79 COVID-19 hospitalizations

93 of 751 total staffed hospital beds are available

Pasco:

109 COVID-19 hospitalizations

223 of 1,401 total staffed hospital beds are available

Pinellas:

238 COVID-19 hospitalizations

577 of 2,994 total staffed hospital beds are available

Polk:

153 COVID-19 hospitalizations

236 of 1,649 total staffed hospital beds are available

Sarasota: