Another 213 people in Florida have died after testing positive for COVID-19

It's the second day in a row the state reported more than 200 new deaths from coronavirus.

Wednesday's report from the Florida Department of Health showed the state added 8,109 more cases of COVID-19.

That brings the total number of cases statewide to 550,901 since March. As of Wednesday, the median age for Floridians testing positive for the virus is 42.

The health department also reported another 212 Floridians and one non-resident had died after testing positive for the virus. That brings the total to 8,765 Floridians and 133 non-residents who have died since the pandemic began.

The new number comes a day after the state recorded the highest number of deaths in a single day's report. Tuesday's report showed another 277 people in Florida had died after testing positive for the virus.

That does not necessarily mean all those people died on Aug. 11, but rather the state learned of their deaths and added the numbers to the report that day. The state's daily line-by-line report, which you can read here, lists coronavirus deaths by the date the people tested positive for the virus, not the date they passed.

When it comes to testing, Tuesday's report showed 81,197 test results were returned from labs on Aug. 11. Of those tests, 11.89 percent were positive for COVID-19.

As for hospitalizations, 6,552 people were hospitalized with coronavirus as their primary diagnosis as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. And, 1,140 of them are in the Tampa Bay area.

A total of 31,947 people in Florida have been hospitalized with COVID-19 at some point during the pandemic.

On Wednesday, the health department said it had received a backlog of testing data from Niznik Lab Corp. in Miami, which dates back to June 23. The state said the lab reported more than 4,000 cases over the last seven weeks.

"This backlog severely skews today's daily report for Miami-Dade & is not reflective of current trends," the FLDOH wrote.

Because of the backlog of data, Wednesday's report of 4,141 new cases in Miami-Dade breaks the county's record for new cases, according to WFOR.

The agency state it and Miami-Dade leaders are investigating what happened.

(1/2) Today, the Florida Department of Health (DOH) received a backlog of testing data from Niznik Lab Corp in Miami, dating back to June 23rd. The lab reported over 4,000 cases occurring over the past 7 weeks, but which had not been reported to DOH until today. — Florida Dept. Health (@HealthyFla) August 12, 2020

Here's a breakdown of the new coronavirus cases reported to the state:

June 21: 2,926

2,926 June 22: 3,286

3,286 June 23 : 5,508

: 5,508 June 24: 5,004

5,004 June 25: 8,942

8,942 June 26: 9,585

9,585 June 27: 8,530

8,530 June 28: 5,266

5,266 June 29: 6,093

6,093 June 30 : 6,563

: 6,563 July 1: 10,109

10,109 July 2: 9,488

9,488 July 3: 11,458

11,458 July 4: 10,059

10,059 July 5 : 6,336

: 6,336 July 6: 7,347

7,347 July 7: 9,989

9,989 July 8: 8,935

8,935 July 9: 11,433

11,433 July 10: 10,360

10,360 July 11: 15,300

15,300 July 12: 12,624

12,624 July 13 : 9,194

: 9,194 July 14: 10,181

10,181 July 15: 13,965

13,965 July 16: 11,466

11,466 July 17: 10,328

10,328 July 18: 12,478

12,478 July 19: 10,347

10,347 July 20: 9,440

9,440 July 21: 9,785

9,785 July 22: 10,249

10,249 July 23: 12,444

12,444 July 24: 12,199

12,199 July 25: 9,344

9,344 July 26: 8,892

8,892 July 27: 9,230

9,230 July 28 : 9,446

: 9,446 July 29: 9,956

9,956 July 30 : 8,989

: 8,989 July 31: 9,643

9,643 August 1: 7,104

7,104 August 2: 4,752

4,752 August 3: 5,446

5,446 August 4: 5,409

5,409 August 5: 7,650

7,650 August 6: 7,686

7,686 August 7: 8,502

8,502 August 8: 6,229

6,229 August 9: 4,155

4,155 August 10: 5,831

5,831 August 11: 8,109

Breaking down the numbers

Florida and California are the only states that have had more than 500,000 cases of coronavirus. California currently has had the most with more than 550,000 cases.

On August 9, the United States passed 5 million confirmed coronavirus cases, the highest recorded number in the world, according to the Associated Press. However, Florida has now gone more than two weeks without a daily total of newly-confirmed coronavirus cases above 10,000.

The highest single-day case number Florida has reported so far is 15,300 for July 11.

The state's report released on Aug. 11 of 277 newly confirmed deaths was the highest seen from the state in a single day's report. The previous record was 257 from the July 31 report.

Florida reported 3,588 new deaths (Floridians and non-residents) just in July. That is more than 50 percent of the total number of deaths reported by the state.

The World Health Organization and infectious disease experts around the globe have recommended a positivity rate of 5 percent or lower for a 14-day span in order to be comfortable reopening.

Florida has not seen a positivity rate at 5 percent since the beginning of June. In July, the state reported positivity rates at double and even triple that recommended percentage.

The reports for Aug. 1 and 2, respectively, showed positivity rates below 10 percent for the first time since June 24. So far in August, the state has reported a positivity rate above 10 percent four times (Aug. 3, 4, 6 and 11).

Florida remains in Phase Two of reopening, which began June 5.

Hospitalizations and ICU bed availability

Cases are climbing, but what about hospitalizations?

Tracking hospitalizations got easier on July 10 when the Agency for Health Care Administration began publishing a spreadsheet with the number of people currently checked-in for coronavirus-related complications in Florida. The data only includes people whose "primary diagnosis" was COVID-19.

As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, 6,552 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as their primary diagnosis statewide, and 1,140 of them were in the Tampa Bay area. Those numbers are frequently updated, and you can click here for the most recent data, which is also broken down by county.

Since the pandemic began, the state confirms a total of 31,947 residents were hospitalized at some point during their illness.

The Agency for Healthcare Administration (AHCA) also updates total hospital bed and ICU availability by county.

Click here for a breakdown of adult and pediatric ICU bed availability by county. You can also check ICU availability by the hospital.

Hospitalizations around Tampa Bay and total staffed hospital bed capacity status:

**Data as of 10:15 a.m. on August 12

Citrus:

27 COVID-19 hospitalizations

50 of 299 total staffed hospital beds are available

DeSoto:

1 COVID-19 hospitalizations

30 of 55 total staffed hospital beds are available

Hardee:

0 COVID-19 hospitalizations

3 of 25 total staffed hospital beds are available

Hernando:

53 COVID-19 hospitalizations

203 of 727 total staffed hospital beds are available

Highlands:

51 COVID-19 hospitalizations

44 of 250 total staffed hospital beds are available

Hillsborough:

332 COVID-19 hospitalizations

553 of 3,751 total staffed hospital beds are available

Manatee:

71 COVID-19 hospitalizations

111 of 762 total staffed hospital beds are available

Pasco:

77 COVID-19 hospitalizations

296 of 1,401 total staffed hospital beds are available

Pinellas:

230 COVID-19 hospitalizations

579 of 2,898 total staffed hospital beds are available

Polk:

214 COVID-19 hospitalizations

397 of 1,718 total staffed hospital beds are available

Sarasota: