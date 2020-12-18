Florida Blue to cover COVID-19 vaccine at no cost to members

“...It’s critical that we get broad vaccination across the state as soon as possible to help protect ourselves and our loved ones,” said Pat Geraghty.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Friday, Florida Blue confirmed that all copays, deductibles and coinsurance will be waived for members getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccine will be available at $0 cost-share to members with employer health plans, individual plans and Medicare Advantage plans.

“...It’s critical that we get broad vaccination across the state as soon as possible to help protect ourselves and our loved ones,” said Pat Geraghty, Florida Blue president and CEO. “...We will not allow cost to be an obstacle to our members receiving the potentially lifesaving COVID-19 vaccination.”

COVID-19 vaccinations began at certain long-term care facilities in Jacksonville Friday, according to a tweet by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Thursday evening.

Vaccine coverage with Florida Blue currently includes the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and will be extended to other COVID-19 vaccines that receive emergency use authorization from the FDA, such as the Moderna mRNA-1273 vaccine.

All Floridians and Florida Blue members can visit floridablue.com/COVID19 for the latest information on coronavirus.

Florida Blue members with specific coverage questions can call the phone number on the back of their member ID card or 1-800-352-2583.