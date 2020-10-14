Fletcher High School temporarily moves to online instruction due to 'multiple COVID-19 cases'

All students will be learning through Duval HomeRoom starting Thursday, Oct. 15 and will continue through Monday, Oct. 19.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Fletcher High School announced Wednesday that it will be temporarily moving all instruction online due to multiple cases of COVID-19.

In a letter to students, parents and staff, the school said all students will be learning through Duval HomeRoom starting Thursday, Oct. 15 and will continue through Monday, Oct. 19.

On Monday, the school will decide if students can return to class or remain virtual.

The school also announced that after school activities, athletics, Wednesday night's JV football game and this week's varsity football game are canceled until further notice.

Fletcher High will undergo thorough cleaning and disinfecting.

"We will also collaborate with the Department of Health to do contact tracing and determine how school will proceed after Monday," the letter said. "The Department of Health will contact students and staff personally if there is a need for individuals to quarantine for a longer period."

What students need to do: