Fletcher High School temporarily moves to online instruction due to 'multiple COVID-19 cases'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Fletcher High School announced Wednesday that it will be temporarily moving all instruction online due to multiple cases of COVID-19.
In a letter to students, parents and staff, the school said all students will be learning through Duval HomeRoom starting Thursday, Oct. 15 and will continue through Monday, Oct. 19.
On Monday, the school will decide if students can return to class or remain virtual.
The school also announced that after school activities, athletics, Wednesday night's JV football game and this week's varsity football game are canceled until further notice.
Fletcher High will undergo thorough cleaning and disinfecting.
"We will also collaborate with the Department of Health to do contact tracing and determine how school will proceed after Monday," the letter said. "The Department of Health will contact students and staff personally if there is a need for individuals to quarantine for a longer period."
What students need to do:
- Log into Duval HomeRoom beginning with first period Thursday, Oct. 15, at 7:15 a.m.
- If students need technology to participate in Duval HomeRoom, come to the school Thursday, Oct. 15, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. where the school will conduct “drive through” technology distribution. There will be no academic penalty if students miss classes Thursday due to a lack of technology.
- Students or staff members exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, sore throat, vomiting, diarrhea and other flu-like symptoms), contact the school to get rapid testing information.
- Student who need school lunch, curbside grab-and-go meals, service will be available at the school.
- Be alert to further instructions for how we will proceed with school following Monday.