Flagler Hospital treating 24 COVID-19 patients; over 300 beds still available

"We understand there are many questions about the current state of operations at Flagler Hospital, as it relates to the pandemic. There are currently 24 patients in our 335-bed hospital who are diagnosed with COVID-19. We have sufficient capacity, supplies, staff and resources to safely care for all of our patients. We are continuing to monitor activity closely and have the ability to dynamically adjust operations should the need arise. While we know community spread has grown significantly, we hope to see these numbers decline as more people take appropriate precautionary measures like masking and social distancing. We also re-opened our drive thru test site this week, in collaboration with St. Johns County. We tested close to 300 people in 4 hours on Thursday and 300 more on Friday. Our team did an incredible job standing this up and the operation is running smoothly. We encourage everyone to stay vigilant in taking precautionary measures against this illness. Thank you for your continued well wishes and support of our staff and physicians, who are working tirelessly to provide the highest level of quality, compassionate care to our patients."