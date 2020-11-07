Flagler Hospital treating 24 COVID-19 patients; over 300 beds still available

The Flagler Hospital said they said they were currently treating 24 COVID-19 patients Saturday during an update posted to their Facebook page.
The hospital, which is located in St. Augustine, has 335 beds, of those only 24 are being used by COVID-19 positive patients. The post said they have a "sufficient capacity, supplies, staff and resources to safely care for all of [their] patients."
They said they would continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments as needed. They also spoke about the increase in COVID-19 community spread cases throughout the city.
The hospital's drive-thru testing site reopened in collaboration with the county of St. Johns. They were able to test close to 300 people in four hours on Thursday and 300 more on Friday, the hospital said.
The full post can be read below:
"We understand there are many questions about the current state of operations at Flagler Hospital, as it relates to the pandemic. There are currently 24 patients in our 335-bed hospital who are diagnosed with COVID-19. We have sufficient capacity, supplies, staff and resources to safely care for all of our patients. We are continuing to monitor activity closely and have the ability to dynamically adjust operations should the need arise. While we know community spread has grown significantly, we hope to see these numbers decline as more people take appropriate precautionary measures like masking and social distancing. We also re-opened our drive thru test site this week, in collaboration with St. Johns County. We tested close to 300 people in 4 hours on Thursday and 300 more on Friday. Our team did an incredible job standing this up and the operation is running smoothly. We encourage everyone to stay vigilant in taking precautionary measures against this illness. Thank you for your continued well wishes and support of our staff and physicians, who are working tirelessly to provide the highest level of quality, compassionate care to our patients."