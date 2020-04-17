Flagler Health Plus's Care Connect is a one-stop-shop for anyone who needs a little help right now whether it’s with paying bills, getting food or taking care of your mental health.

The program began two years ago, but there has been an increase in clients since the start of the coronavirus.

For Katherine Giese and her family, Care Connect has been a lifesaver, especially now during COVID-19.

“It’s helped me and my family tremendously. I can’t even say how much,” said Giese.

Care Connect’s executive director John Eaton said right now the majority of clients are getting help paying rent and utilities, getting access to food under self-isolation, and getting mental health care during these stressful times. The program tries to be as hands-on as possible.

“We dig into their case, and really talk about the details of their needs and we match them up with the most appropriate caseworker,” said Eaton.

The program partners with 50 community-based organizations so clients have a one-stop-shop to take care of all their needs. For Giese, that’s doctor appointments and help to get a new home.

“Really without it we would have basically been homeless,” said Giese.

Care Connect provides services to people regardless of social or financial need in or what county they live in. You can sign up on their website, or call 904-819-3070 for more information.

Eaton adds now, more than ever, being able to provide essential services like getting food, or paying rent, are vital to supporting the community that might be struggling during the coronavirus.