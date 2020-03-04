Flagler County officials are expected to give an update Friday on the county's coronavirus response.

In Northeast Florida, here are the latest numbers according to Florida Department of Health:

Baker County -- 11 cases

-- five cases Clay County -- 65 cases, six deaths

-- four cases Duval County -- 306 cases, nine deaths

-- 27 cases, one death Nassau County -- 18 cases

-- 14 cases, one death St. Johns County -- 110 cases, two deaths

There are a total of 9,585 cases reported in the state of Florida. In total, there have been 163 Florida deaths.

In Southeast Georgia, here are the latest numbers according to the Georgia Department of Health:

Camden County -- six cases

-- one case Glynn County -- 23 cases

-- 10 cases Ware -- 14 cases, 2 deaths

There are a total of 5,831 cases in the state of Georgia and 184 deaths.

