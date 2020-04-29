FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Flagler County beaches re-opened Wednesday with no time constraints, beachgoers just have to make sure they continue social distancing.

"It’s just to get out and take a break," Jonelle Ritchie said.

Ritchie and her family hit the beach Wednesday. They live in St. Johns County and traveled to Flagler County’s most northern beach for some relaxation in the sand.

"I think everybody needs it. It’s good for your mind, your soul," she said.

Her daughter and son were able to do something they can’t do on the beaches in St. Johns County – sit.

Flagler County beaches have no time restrictions like the ones in Duval and St. Johns.

However, beachgoers still have to stay 6-feet apart.

Jonathan Lord, with Flagler County's Emergency Management, said, "This is really about the ability for folks to physically recreate and for mental health and relaxation on the beach in individual or household groups. It is not about socialization."

Even though there was a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases last week in Flagler County, the county administrator said that was a result of more testing being done there. He said he’s looking at more than the number of cases.

"What we are looking at is the number of deaths and hospitalizations as a result of the virus infection and those have stabilized," Lord said. "We are actually focusing more on behavior."

Flagler Beach – which is its own city – opened its six-mile stretch of beach without restrictions Wednesday as well. Social distancing is still required. The boardwalk along the beach – where people could be close to each other -- remains closed.

As of Wednesday, it appeared people were staying separated on Flagler County beaches.