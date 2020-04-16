If you're a first responder or healthcare worker, you are eligible for a discount on gas for the month of April.



BP and Amoco gas stations are offering .50 cents off per-gallon to those working on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

That means at some gas stations, such as the Circle K located at 12743 Atlantic Boulevard, these heroes can get gas for less than a buck (based on current gas buddy prices).

BP says it's their way to say thank you for efforts amid the fight against COVID-19.

Gas prices are already unusually cheap, due to a drop in demand amid stay-at-home orders across the country.

First responders and healthcare workers will need to verify their community status at ID.me, to receive a discount code, which must be used by April 30.

