When it comes to fighting COVID-19, First Coast firefighters are being cautious, which includes having the right gear.

“COVID-19 has been the most changing event that any of our firefighters have encountered on the job today,” said Randy Wyse of the Jacksonville Firefighters Union.

Wyse feels the department has done well with protecting men and women on the job. Some of the changes have been made since January.

“It’s improved and we’ve now got uniformed firefighters in dispatch with fire rescue dispatchers, they help screen these calls,” said Jacksonville Fire Rescue Chief Keith Powers.

Powers says that dispatchers will ask a caller questions while a unit is en route to an address.

He says firefighters now have three levels of protective equipment ready to handle a call regarding COVID-19 or not.

Powers says they also have autoclaves to clean units that may have transported someone with coronavirus.

“In about 20 minutes, it’s totally decontaminating the back of that unit and it doesn’t expose our personnel,” Powers added.

Right now, Powers says 18 firefighters are isolated.

Four of them came into contact with a patient while the others started getting symptoms on their own. One man self-isolated after traveling, Powers says.

Powers says that no matter what changes are made, firefighters remain dedicated to helping others.

“The men and women of this department are unbelievable in their dedication and sacrifice to the city, they’re working extremely hard, there are some tired faces out there,” Powers added.