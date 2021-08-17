First patients receive monoclonal antibody treatment at Main Library location

The treatment can potentially be a lifesaver for those afflicted with COVID-19, particularly at-risk people.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new facility to help treat people infected with COVID-19 opened Tuesday at the Jacksonville Main Library Conference Center.

Patients enter through the doors on Main Street to receive monoclonal antibody treatment without the need for a prescription or referral, in accordance with an order from Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The treatment can potentially be a lifesaver for those afflicted with COVID-19, particularly at-risk people.

"Well if it wasn't for that, who knows where I would be," said Yves Veljkovic, who was treated Tuesday at the new facility.

Daniel Cano and his mother Sheny Graham both run Fort Gardens Assisted Living Facility. They brought their clients to the facility to help prevent them from going to the hospital.

"I feel like we're not waiting for residents to get sick but hopefully preventing them for truly getting ill," Cano said.

The monoclonal antibody treatment is offered at the center for those 12 and older. It is recommended for those who tested positive for COVID-19, were exposed, or within 10 days of symptom onset.

Patients coming in for treatment should be at high risk for severe illness, hospitalization or death from the virus.

The lab-manufactured antibodies could prevent COVID-19-related hospitalizations or emergency room visits, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

"I'm glad that the city's doing it and we have about 160 residents," Graham said. "We will bring them even if it's one by one but everybody needs it."