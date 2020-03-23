The First Coast YMCA is opening six branches across Northeast Florida to provide child care for medical personnel, essential employees and first responders after closing last week under government orders.

The sites offering child care are:

Barco-Newton Family YMCA (Fleming Island)

Dye Clay Family YMCA (Orange Park)

duPont YMCA Youth Development Campus (Baymeadows)

Flagler Center YMCA (Bartram Park)

Flagler Health+ Village YMCA (Northwest St. Johns County)

Ponte Vedra YMCA (Ponte Vedra)

The First Coast YMCA's child care will be available for children ages 5 to 12 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. There will be free WiFi available and help with online learning.

The YMCA said it is taking extra precautions at every branch to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and keep kids and staff healthy. That includes lowering the child-to-staff ratio, completing a daily health assessment and sanitizing surfaces throughout the day.

The First Coast YMCA has online workouts posted on its YouTube channel to encourage fitness while social distancing.

The nonprofit is also asking for the community's support during coronavirus-related closures to contact your local representatives in Congress. They say congressional support is needed for nonprofits to continue serving their communities during this difficult time.

