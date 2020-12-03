JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — To ensure the safety of patients at Baptist and Wolfson Children's hospitals amidst the coronavirus, or COVID-19, there are new restrictions in place.

“Be careful to what you’re touching and wash your hands afterward,” Dr. Matthew Rill, CEO of Emergency Response Group said.

The message is consistent inside the facilities and outside.

Visitor restrictions are in place on campus: No one under 12 for most areas and visitors to ICU areas must be at least 18 years old. A limit of two visitors to patients at any given time.

And anyone with flu or flu-like symptoms shouldn’t be visiting, according to a release from the health system. Within the walls, contact is limited, greetings have changed to bumping elbows.

Dr. Mobene Rathorne specializes in infectious disease. The On Your Side team interviewed him in January when the first cases of coronavirus were reported in China. He explained since then, there’s been a lot of changes and new data.

“Everybody knows what their role is and if that does happen and so at this point in time I think we’re as prepared as we can,” Rathore said.

A look at one of the hospital’s isolation rooms equipped to handle any COVID-19 positive patients. Like regular rooms but with different air filtration systems.

Dr. David Rice explained securing supplies is among the priorities for health system.

“Nationally and internationally we’ve had access to supply issues, so we’re no different than that," Rice said, "We’re fine right now, but we’re getting ahead of that just like everybody else is in the world, so it is an issue that will come to bear eventually.”

Baptist Health also announced an expansion of its virtual healthcare, offering discounted fees for now.

"The telehealth visit allows you to see them and see if they are sick or not and give them good advice about how to protect themselves at home and when they’re out in the community," Rill said.

